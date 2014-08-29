Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve recorded his 182nd hit in the fifth inning, and he remains on pace to set a club record for single-season hits. Craig Biggio had 175 hits through 135 games in 1998 en route to setting the club mark of 210.

RHP Collin McHugh pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out six in his first career appearance against the Rangers. He recorded his fifth quality start in his last six appearances and finished August 3-0 with a 1.91 ERA in six starts. His ERA this month is the lowest by an Astros pitcher since LHP Wandy Rodriguez posted a 1.34 ERA in August 2010.

RHP Josh Fields retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless eighth inning. Fields has not allowed a run in each of his past five appearances dating back to Aug. 19 against the New York Yankees.

LHP Tony Sipp earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. He has 51 strikeouts in 42 innings this season and has worked 40 scoreless appearances in 47 outings.

C Jason Castro hit a fifth-inning grand slam Thursday that led the Astros to a 4-2 win over the Texas Rangers. “I feel like I‘m right where I want to be and I feel good, but the results haven’t been there,” he said. “I’ve just been trying to do the same stuff, and the results will eventually come, so I‘m feeling pretty good with it.”