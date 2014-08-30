FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2014

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the sixth inning. Altuve continues to lead the majors with 184 hits and remains on pace to snap the club record for single-season hits of 210 set by Craig Biggio in 1998.

SS Marwin Gonzalez finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and is hitting .470 (8-for-17) with four doubles during the current homestand. Seven of his 12 doubles have come this month, and Gonzalez is batting .500 (4-for-8) from the leadoff spot.

CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to six games by finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI. Fowler is batting .311 (19-for-61) since being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

C Jason Castro finished 1-for-4 with a home run, his 14th, and an RBI. Castro homered last night, marking his first time hitting home runs in consecutive games this season. Castro is batting .381 (25-for-67) with six home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 18 games against the Rangers.

