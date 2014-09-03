Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Tropeano will make his major league debut with the Astros after having his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City, for whom he was an All-Star this season. Tropeano went 9-5 with a 3.03 ERA with the RedHawks, posting 120 strikeouts in 124.2 innings while allowing opponents to bat .202. Tropeano will start out in the bullpen but will join the rotation by the middle of September.

LHP Darin Downs was activated from the 15-day disabled list, where he spent 16 games with a right oblique strain. Downs gives the Astros another southpaw in their bullpen, joining Kevin Chapman and Tony Sipp. Downs is 2-1 with a 4.31 ERA with the Astros this season.

OF Alex Presley was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list but he isn’t quite ready for game action. Presley landed on the DL on July 8 with a right oblique strain and completed a rehab assignment last week. With major league rosters expanded to 40 players on Sept. 1, the Astros could afford to reinstate Presley and take their time putting him back in the mix.

SS Jonathan Villar was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Villar played 71 games with the Astros but concentration lapses at the plate and in the field led to his demotion on June 30. With the RedHawks he hit .258 with 24 steals and 27 RBIs in 51 games. He also posted a .363 on-base percentage.

C Max Stassi was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is making his first appearance on the major league roster this season. Stassi played in three games with the Astros last season, going 2-for-7 with an RBI. In 101 games with the RedHawks, he hit .247 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBIs as a Pacific Coast League All-Star. He will provide depth as the third catcher behind Jason Castro and Carlos Corporan.

OF L.J. Hoes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he hit .297 with six doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 16 walks with a .381 on-base percentage. Hoes was the opening day right fielder for the Astros and played 52 games against two stints in Houston before being optioned to Oklahoma City on Aug. 14.

RHP Paul Clemens was designated for assignment. Clemens made 13 appearances with the Astros across five stings but spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he made 19 appearances, including five starts. With the Astros he was 0-1 with a 5.84 ERA.

RHP Jorge De Leon was selected to the major league roster after posting a 4-5 record with five saves and a 3.01 ERA in 46 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Corpus Christi. De Leon spent 54 days with the Astros last season, appearing in 11 games and posting a 0-1 record and 5.40 ERA.

RHP David Martinez was designated for assignment. Martinez made three appearances for the Astros this season, all coming during a weeklong stint in July. He logged 22 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, including 13 starts, finishing 5-6 with a 5.64 ERA.