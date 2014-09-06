Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Tropeano, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday to the major-leagues for the first time, will make his first big-league start Wednesday in the series finale at Seattle. The Astros will use a six-man rotation for the remainder of the season, interim manager Tom Lawless said.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 12 games Friday night in a 4-3 victory against Oakland. He went 2-for-4, scored two runs and stole his 51st base, an American League high. He has hit safely against the A’s in 21 straight games.

RHP Brett Oberholtzer (5-10) allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings and snapped his three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the Oakland A‘s. The A’s scored three times in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead then loaded the bases with no outs in fourth, but Olberholtzer pitched his way out of that jam without allowing a run. “He did a nice job,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “They scored three runs. They didn’t hit the ball very hard. He battled and got out of the inning and went out and put three more zeroes up there. Credit to hm. And that’s what I know of him. He’s a bulldog. He’s not going to give in.”

CF George Springer (strained left quadriceps) has been on the disabled list since July 20, but Astros interim manager Tom Lawless hasn’t given up hope of having in the lineup again this season. “It’s up to the medical staff. It’s up to George,” Lawless said before the Astros’ 4-3 victory Friday night against Oakland. “I know he’s probably chomping at the bit to play, but with that leg and the way he plays. He came out and did some work today. I told him today there’s a possibility that maybe you play the last six games. If it all works out, maybe you’ll get in some at home. It just depends on how you feel and how the medical staff says that leg is coming along. We’ll just play it by ear and see what happens.”

DH Chris Carter hit his 36th home run of the season Friday night, a two-run shot off RHP Jeff Samardzija in a 4-3 victory against the Oakland A‘s, his former team. Carter moved into a tie with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanford for second place in the major leagues in home runs, one behind Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz. Carter, who hit two home runs Wednesday in Houston’s 4-1 victory against the Angels, has 23 homers since the start of July. Carter’s home run Friday was his third against Samardzija this season and seventh against the A‘s. “It’s nice to get wins against them,” said Carter, who was traded by the A’s to Houston after the 2012 season as part of a deal for shortstop Jed Lowrie. “It’s just good beat them. It’s good for the team.” Carter’s home run with two outs in the sixth put the Astros ahead 4-3.