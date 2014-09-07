Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Jared Cruz, a minor-leaguer, was acquired from Atlanta as the player to be named in a July 3 trade with the Braves. Houston sent RHP Andrew Robinson to Atlanta in the trade. Cruz, 19, played this season for the Gulf Coast League Braves. In 24 games, he hit .182 with two doubles, four RBIs and 14 strikeouts. Cruz played first base, second base and shortstop.

OF Alex Presley (right oblique strain) on Sunday will probably make his first start since being activated from the disabled list Tuesday and play five innings, interim manager Tom Lawless said before Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Oakland. “He’s about ready to go 100 percent,” Lawless said. “All we’re trying to do is rehab him like we would do in the minor leagues.”

2B Jose Altuve hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Oakland. He also got a hit against the A’s for the 22nd consecutive game -- the longest streak against any team in Astros history. During his 13-game streak, Altuve is batting .400 (22-for-55) with 10 runs, seven doubles, seven RBIs and one home run.

RHP Chad Qualls had another nightmare outing against the Oakland A’s on Saturday, taking the loss and blowing a save in a 4-3 defeat. Qualls (1-5) fell to 0-4 with a 27.0 ERA and four blown saves vs. the A’s this season. He has allowed 16 hits and 12 runs. “It’s been happening all year,” Qualls said.

RHP Scott Feldman flirted with his second consecutive complete game but took a no-decision Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Oakland. Feldman allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits over 8 1/3 innings. He left the game after giving up a leadoff single to 3B Josh Donaldson and a one-out single to catcher Derek Norris in the ninth.