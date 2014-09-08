Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Alex Presley (right oblique strain) made his first start Sunday against Oakland since being activated Tuesday from the disabled list. Presley went 0-for-2 before being replaced by Robbie Grossman in the bottom of the sixth inning. Presley had made three appearances off the bench before Sunday.

2B Jose Altuve extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games Sunday, going 1-for-4 in a 4-3 victory against Oakland. He has also hit safely in 23 straight games against the A‘s, the longest streak by an Astro against any opponent in franchise history. Altuve now has 198 hits and moved into a tie for third with Derek Bell (1998) on Houston’s all-time, single-season hits list. Craig Biggio is first with 210 hits in 1998, and Miguel Tejada ranks second with 199 hits in 2009.

RHP Paul Clemens, designated for assignment by the Astros last week, was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Clemens made 13 appearances with the Astros across five stints but spent the majority of the season with Oklahoma City, where he made 19 appearances, including five starts, and went 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and one save. With the Astros, he was 0-1 with a 5.84 ERA.

LHP Dallas Keuchel gave up three runs -- two of them earned -- over 6 2/3 inning and got a no-decision in Houston’s 4-3 victory against Oakland. Keuchel is 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in four starts against the A’s this season. He is 0-2 with five no decisions over his past seven starts, but Houston has won four of those games, including three straight. “As long as we win them, I‘m happy,” said Keuchel (10-9). “That’s what we’re doing. I’ll stay stuck on 10 wins for the rest of the year if we win.”

RHP David Martinez, designated for assignment by the Astros last week, was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Martinez made three appearances for the Astros this season, all coming during a weeklong stint in July, and he allowed four runs in seven innings. He logged 22 games with Oklahoma City, including 13 starts, finishing 5-6 with a 5.64 ERA.

DH Chris Carter went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run Sunday in Houston’s 4-3 win against Oakland. Over his past 51 games, Carter is batting .301 with eight doubles, 21 homers and 50 RBIs. His leadoff double in the seventh inning Sunday hit high off the right-center field wall. He barely missed hitting his 37th home run of the season, but he sparked a two-run rally in the inning.