Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock continued his recent run of solid starts by throwing five scoreless innings Monday night in Seattle. Peacock matched Mariners ace Felix Hernandez through five innings before leaving the game with the score tied 0-0. Peacock labored through the outing, needing 92 pitches to get through five innings while yielding four hits and two walks. He struck out six batters. Since allowing 21 earned runs in a rough stretch of four starts through mid-August, Peacock has posted a 1.66 ERA in his past four outings.

2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-3 Monday, ending his 14-game hitting streak. He remains two hits shy of 200, a milestone that only one other Houston player has achieved: Craig Biggio, with 210 in 1998. Altuve also lost some of his lead in the race for the AL batting title, as Detroit’s Victor Martinez pulled to within .001 -- .338 to .337 -- in terms of season batting average.

RHP Collin McHugh is scheduled to make his fourth start against Seattle this season when the Astros face the Mariners on Tuesday night. Only the Angels have faced McHugh as many times this year. He made an impressive season debut at Seattle on April 22, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball in a 5-2 win. His other two starts against Seattle didn’t go nearly as well, as McHugh now has a 1-2 record and 5.40 ERA against the Mariners on the year.

RHP Michael Foltynewicz faced just one batter on Monday night, but he suffered the loss after issuing a walk. Foltynewicz is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances.

CF Dexter Fowler got shaken up on a diving attempt at a fly ball off the bat of Seattle 2B Robinson Cano in Monday’s first inning, but he was able to stay in the game. Fowler took an awkward fall onto the warning track while trying to corral Cano’s towering fly ball, which dropped in for a single. Fowler stayed face-down on the dirt for a few seconds before getting up and gingerly walking back toward centerfield.

DH Chris Carter only had one hit Monday night, but the more significant statistic is that he struck out just one time. Carter has 157 strikeouts this season, which leads the team and ranks third in the AL but is well below the mark he set last season, when he whiffed 212 times over a full season.