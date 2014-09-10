Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Tropeano is scheduled to make his major league debut in Seattle on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old starter was 9-5 with a 3.03 ERA at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. Tropeano would be the 10th pitcher to make a start for the Astros this season.

SS Jonathan Villar was starting pitcher Collin McHugh’s best asset Tuesday night. Villar not only had the game-winning hit with an RBI single in the top of the ninth, but he also made two great plays in the field with diving stops of ground balls to rob hits from Seattle’s Austin Jackson (in the sixth) and Michael Saunders (in the eighth). Villar has made several highlight plays at shortstop this season but also leads the Astros with 14 errors.

2B Jose Altuve went hitless for the second consecutive night Tuesday, when he was 0-for-4 in a 2-1 win over Seattle. It marked only the second time since July 5 that Altuve has gone hitless in back-to-back games. His .336 batting average is barely ahead of Detroit’s Victor Martinez (.335) in the race for the American League batting title.

RHP Collin McHugh turned in another solid start at Seattle on Tuesday night, when he allowed just one run off two hits over eight innings in a 2-1 win. McHugh’s first start of the season came in Seattle, during which he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a 5-2 win. He has gone 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA at Seattle this season while posting an 0-2 record and a 9.00 ERA in two home starts against the Mariners. Since the beginning of August, McHugh has gone 6-2 with a 1.69 ERA.

1B Jon Singleton had hits in each of his first two at-bats Tuesday, including an RBI double to bring in the Astros’ first run in the fourth inning. Singleton entered the game in an 0-for-8 slump. Singleton appeared to have another hit and RBI in the sixth inning, when Singleton was initially ruled to have beaten a throw to first base for an infield single that scored base runner Chris Carter from second base. But after a challenge from Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, umpires looked at the replay and overturned the ruling -- thereby resulting in the third out of the inning while wiping the run off the board.