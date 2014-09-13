FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
September 14, 2014

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve leads the American League in average (.337), hits (202) and stolen bases (52). No player has led the league in all three categories at the end of the season since Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki did it in 2001.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer retired the first nine hitters of the game Friday against the Angels, but didn’t make it out of the fifth inning. He gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

RHP Scott Feldman will start Saturday against the Angels. Feldman gave up two earned runs in 8 1/3 innings in his last start, getting a no-decision against Oakland. He is 5-7 with a 4.92 ERA in 24 career games (15 starts) against the Angels.

DH Chris Carter leads the majors in home runs (23), slugging (.644), RBIs (55) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.033) since July 1. His 36 home runs overall this season are tied for 12th in Astros history.

