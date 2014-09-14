Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Sunday against the Angels. Keuchel leads the American League in complete games with five, one short of the major league lead of six by Clayton Kershaw. He is 3-1 with a 5.89 ERA in seven career games (six starts) against the Angels.

1B Jon Singleton leads the majors in pitches per plate appearance (4.49, minimum 325 plate appearances). It’s the highest rate by an Astros player since the stat was first tracked in 1988.

RHP Scott Feldman gave up two runs, eight hits and one walk in six innings Saturday against the Angels, getting the loss. Both runs he allowed came on solo homers by Mike Trout. “He hit some pretty good pitches, they weren’t just balls right down the middle,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “That’s why he’s the best player in the league.”

C Jason Castro joined Alan Ashby as the only two catchers in club history with two double-digit home run seasons. Castro, who has 14 home runs this season, hit 18 homers last year.