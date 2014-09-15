Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock (sore lower back) was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against the Cleveland Indians. Peacock had not allowed more than two earned runs in five of his past six starts, including his last four. Peacock also struck out 29 batters in his last 31 innings.

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 and now leads the major leagues with 206 hits and a .339 average. Altuve needs four hits to tie the Astros’ single-season record, set by Craig Biggio in 1998.

LHP Dallas Keuchel had a perfect game for five innings and a no-hitter for 6 1/3 before earning his 11th victory Sunday. Despite allowing one walk and one hit in his first seven innings, Keuchel faced the minimum by inducing 15 groundouts, including two double plays. The left-hander finished with four strikeouts and conceded the walk, one run and three hits in seven-plus innings.

RHP Collin McHugh will pitch Monday night against the Cleveland Indians in place of RHP Brad Peacock, the scheduled starter. McHugh originally was scheduled to pitch Tuesday night. McHugh is 5-0 in his past six starts. During those six appearances covering 40 innings, McHugh has permitted just 33 hits, eight earned runs and five walks while amassing 29 strikeouts.

RF Jake Marisnick went 3-for-4, walked once and drove in one run Sunday to finish a productive series against the Los Angeles Angels. Marisnick finished 6-for-11 with two RBIs and a stolen base to raise his average to .264 since the Astros acquired him from the Miami Marlins in a six-player trade July 31.

DH Chris Carter lined a single to left field in the top of the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to extend his career-best hitting streak to 12 games. Carter also has reached base in his past 19 games, a team high and another personal best. Carter finished 1-for-4 with a walk.