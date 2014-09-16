Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve recorded his fifth consecutive multi-hit game with his 3-for-4 performance, upping his season hit total to 209. Altuve stands one hit shy of matching the club’s single-season record, set by Craig Biggio in 1998. He already holds the club record for multi-hit games with 63, and he set a career high with 54 RBIs.

OF George Springer continues baseball-related activities, but his return to the active roster remains uncertain. Springer ran the bases as part of his continuing testing of the left quad strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list July 20. The Astros remain hopeful that Springer might return for the season-ending, six-game road trip against Texas and the New York Mets. Springer missed his 52nd game Monday.

RHP Collin McHugh departed with two outs in the seventh inning after taking a line drive off his left wrist. McHugh was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion and is listed as day-to-day pending additional evaluation. McHugh allowed one unearned run on five hits while working his fourth consecutive start without issuing a walk.

RHP Chad Qualls made his first appearance since blowing a save against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 6, working a scoreless ninth inning Monday for his 18th save of the season. Qualls had been sidelined by a hip ailment, but he returned to form against the Indians, allowing a two-out single before completing the victory.