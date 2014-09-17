Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Tropeano allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings, joining LHP Carlos Hernandez (2001) and RHP Tom Griffin (1964) as the only pitchers in club history to work five-plus innings with four-plus strikeouts while allowing two runs or fewer in their first two career starts.

C Max Stassi recorded his second career multi-hit game in his second career start, finishing 2-for-4 while serving as the battery mate to RHP Nick Tropeano. Stassi also recorded a pair of hits in his first career start on Aug. 20, 2013 at Texas. Stassi caught Tropeano 17 times this season for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

2B Jose Altuve established a club record for single-season hits with 211 after going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Altuve passed the mark of 210 hits set by Craig Biggio in 2010 with a first-pitch single in the seventh inning off Indians RHP Corey Kluber. He extended his club record with his 64th multi-hit game and is the first Houston player with six consecutive multi-hit games since Hunter Pence in 2011 (May 19-24).

OF George Springer was shut down for the remainder of the season, bringing a premature close to his promising rookie season. Springer was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 20 with a left quad strain and suffered a setback during a subsequent rehab assignment. Despite rest and rehab, the club opted to keep Springer out. Springer hit .231/.336/.468 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs in 78 games.