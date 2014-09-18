Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock will return to the rotation Friday against the Mariners after being scratched from his previous start with lower back tightness. Peacock has allowed just four earned runs over his last four starts and 21 2/3 innings.

2B Jose Altuve upped his franchise-best total to 213 hits with a pair of infield singles off Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. Altuve leads the American League with 34 infield singles and leads the majors with 65 multi-hit games, also a club record. He is the first Houston player since Lance Berkman (May 3-10, 2008) to record seven consecutive multi-hit games.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer worked a season-high 7 2/3 innings pitched, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts. It marked his 13th quality start of the season and his 12th consecutive start of two or fewer walks, the longest such streak by an Astros starter since LHP Wandy Rodriguez strung together 16 consecutive starts in 2012.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz worked 1 1/3 perfect innings, doing so without recording a strikeout. Foltynewicz posted 102 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City and had 12 strikeouts in 13 innings with the Astros following his promotion on Aug. 1.