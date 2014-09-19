Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Kevin Chapman tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit during his outing. He has surrendered just one run in his past nine outings and 10 1/3 innings, good for an 0.87 ERA over that span.

LF Robbie Grossman snapped an 0-for-8 streak by finishing 3-for-6 for his 18th multi-hit game and his fifth three-hit game of the season. Grossman batted leadoff in each of his past 33 starts.

RF Jake Marisnick tallied his 14th career multi-hit game, driving in the lone Astros run with a single in the fourth inning. Marisnick has hit safely in five of his past six games, and he is batting .293 with 10 RBIs and five stolen bases in his last 36 games dating to Aug. 8.

RHP Scott Feldman limited the Indians to one run on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts over eight-plus innings. He retired 15 consecutive batters at one point while throwing at least eight innings for the fourth time since Aug. 1. His 19 quality starts are a career high.