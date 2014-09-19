FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 20, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Kevin Chapman tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit during his outing. He has surrendered just one run in his past nine outings and 10 1/3 innings, good for an 0.87 ERA over that span.

LF Robbie Grossman snapped an 0-for-8 streak by finishing 3-for-6 for his 18th multi-hit game and his fifth three-hit game of the season. Grossman batted leadoff in each of his past 33 starts.

RF Jake Marisnick tallied his 14th career multi-hit game, driving in the lone Astros run with a single in the fourth inning. Marisnick has hit safely in five of his past six games, and he is batting .293 with 10 RBIs and five stolen bases in his last 36 games dating to Aug. 8.

RHP Scott Feldman limited the Indians to one run on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts over eight-plus innings. He retired 15 consecutive batters at one point while throwing at least eight innings for the fourth time since Aug. 1. His 19 quality starts are a career high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.