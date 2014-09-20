FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 21, 2014 / 2:12 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Darin Downs left in the eighth inning due to discomfort in his right oblique. Downs surrendered a home run to the lone batter he faced, Mariners LF Dustin Ackley. Downs missed 16 games after being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right oblique strain on Aug. 15.

SS Jonathan Villar went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, recording his first multi-RBI game since May 18 against the Chicago White Sox. His two-hit game is his second since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 2.

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, recording his franchise-record 24th three-hit game this season. Craig Biggio held the previous club mark of 23 set in 1998. Altuve has 216 hits this season, the most by a second baseman since Rod Carew recorded 218 in 1974 and tied for the most by a Venezuelan-born player (Magglio Ordonez, 2007).

RF Jake Marisnick recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and third in six starts by finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI. Marisnick is now batting .300 (36-for-120) over his last 37 games dating to Aug. 8.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.