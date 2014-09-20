Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Darin Downs left in the eighth inning due to discomfort in his right oblique. Downs surrendered a home run to the lone batter he faced, Mariners LF Dustin Ackley. Downs missed 16 games after being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right oblique strain on Aug. 15.

SS Jonathan Villar went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, recording his first multi-RBI game since May 18 against the Chicago White Sox. His two-hit game is his second since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 2.

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, recording his franchise-record 24th three-hit game this season. Craig Biggio held the previous club mark of 23 set in 1998. Altuve has 216 hits this season, the most by a second baseman since Rod Carew recorded 218 in 1974 and tied for the most by a Venezuelan-born player (Magglio Ordonez, 2007).

RF Jake Marisnick recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and third in six starts by finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI. Marisnick is now batting .300 (36-for-120) over his last 37 games dating to Aug. 8.