September 21, 2014 / 10:09 PM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with an RBI and upped his season hits total to 218, the most by a Venezuelan-born player (Magglio Ordonez had the previous mark of 216, in 2007 with the Detroit Tigers). Altuve is tied with Rod Carew for the most hits by a second baseman since 1937.

LHP Dallas Keuchel worked eight innings, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with a season-high-tying eight strikeouts. Keuchel ended his season with 200 innings pitched, the most by an Astros left-hander since Wandy Rodriguez recorded 205 2/3 innings in 2009. Keuchel did not allow more than three earned runs in any of his last seven starts.

DH Dexter Fowler recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season and first since June 12 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit a double in the first inning, his sixth among his last 13 hits. Fowler joined 2B Jose Altuve in posting a three-hit game while making a rare appearance as the designated hitter. Altuve pulled the trick on Friday night.

1B Chris Carter went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, snapping a 13-game homerless and RBI-less drought. His 37 homers are now tied for second in the majors with Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton behind Orioles DH Nelson Cruz, who has 39 home runs. Carter hit his first home run since Sept. 5 at Oakland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
