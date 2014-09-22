Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF Alex Presley matched his single-game career high of three hits, finishing 3-for-5 with a two-run single. It was his second consecutive multi-hit game and marked the first time this season he had consecutive multi-RBI games. Presley is batting .360 (9-for-25) with a home run and six RBIs in his past seven games.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, raising his major-league-leading hit total to 220. He surpassed Rod Carew for the most hits by a second baseman since Charlie Gehringer recorded 227 in 1936. Altuve has 68 multi-hit games this season, the most since Ichiro Suzuki had 69 in 2010.

RHP Collin McHugh won a seventh consecutive decision, becoming the first Houston pitcher to win seven successive decisions since RHP Roy Oswalt won nine in a row from Aug. 23, 2006-April 17, 2007. The last Houston pitcher to win seven consecutive decisions in a single season was LHP Andy Pettitte in 2005 (Aug. 21-Sept. 20). He threw six innings of three-run ball Sunday against Seattle. Over his past 10 starts, McHugh is 7-0 with a 1.77 ERA.

CF Jake Marisnick went 2-for-5, and for the second consecutive game, he belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning. He is batting .412 (7-for-17) with two home runs and eight RBIs during his four-game hitting streak. The Astros improved to 8-6 with Marisnick starting in center field.