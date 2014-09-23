Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Tropeano exited trailing 4-3 after allowing an RBI single to Guilder Rodriguez in the seventh, losing for the second time in three MLB starts. He pitched a career-high 6.2 innings.

C Max Stassi posted his first big league extra-base hit with a double in the seventh. He now has hits in four of his five games this month.

2B Jose Altuve had an RBI double in the sixth, bringing his hit total to a single-season franchise-record 221. Since Joe Torre had 230 hits in 1971, the only other right-handed batters to reach 221 hits are Kirby Puckett (1986 and 1988), Paul Molitor (1996) and Michael Young (2005). Over his last 20 games beginning Aug. 31, Altuve owns a .429 (36-84) average.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be making his 24th start of the season and his 13th since earning a spot in the starting rotation on July 12. The Astros have won seven of his last 12 starts and nine of his last 16. He has gone at least 6.0 innings in 14 of his last 17 outings. It’s his sixth career appearance against the Rangers, and fourth start of the season.