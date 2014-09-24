Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve ranks tied for fourth in hits in a single season among right-handed hitters over the last 40 seasons (since 1975). His 221 hits tie him with Michael Young, who posted that total in 2005.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer departed the game trailing 2-0 with two men on and one out in the fifth inning. He has completed less than 5.0 innings in three of his last five outings after six-plus innings in his previous 11 starts. He has received zero runs of support in two straight starts, and is winless in five career starts vs. Texas.

RHP Scott Feldman recorded his sixth straight quality start, going 8.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits against Cleveland. The 31-year-old veteran will be making his 29th start of the season. He signed a three-year contract with the Astros in the offseason and served as the club’s Opening Day starter.

RHP Samuel Deduno, claimed off waivers from Minnesota in August, will make his first start for Houston Saturday at the New York Mets. Deduno has made four relief appearances, giving up four runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 innings.