Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Darin Downs (right oblique) remains day-to-day entering the final weekend of the season. Downs last pitched on Sept. 19, when he gave up a homer to the only batter he faced, Seattle OF Dustin Ackley, before departing with the injury. Downs was on the disabled list from Aug. 15 through Sept. 1 with a right oblique injury. He is 2-1 with a 5.45 ERA in 45 relief appearances this season.

2B Jose Altuve maintained his lead in the American League batting race on Friday night, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the Astros’ 3-1 win over the Mets. Altuve’s average dropped from .343 to .342, but Detroit DH Victor Martinez also saw his average fall a point -- from .337 to .336 -- after going 1-for-4 in the Tigers’ 11-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Altuve leads the majors in batting average, hits (223) and stolen bases (56).

RHP Josh Fields (right oblique) remains day-to-day entering the final weekend of the season. Fields hasn’t pitched since Sept. 9, when he earned the save in the Astros’ 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. Fields is 4-6 with four saves and a 4.45 ERA in 54 relief appearances this year.

RHP Samuel Deduno will make a spot start for the Astros in the penultimate game of the season Saturday night, when the Astros visit the New York Mets at Citi Field. Deduno is making the start in place of RHP Collin McHugh, who was shut down following his start against the Seattle Mariners last Saturday. This will be the first start in an Astros uniform for Deduno, who has made four relief appearances since Houston acquired him off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 30. He is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA for the Astros after going 2-5 with a 4.60 ERA in 30 games (eight starts) for the Twins. Deduno last pitched Sept. 19, when he allowed an unearned run over two hitless innings in the Astros’ 10-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He last started on June 14, when he took the loss for the Twins after giving up seven runs over 2 2/3 innings as the Twins fell to the Detroit Tigers, 12-9. Deduno has never faced the Mets.