Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Tropeano will look to make a successful homecoming Sunday, when he starts for the Astros in the season finale against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Tropeano grew up in West Islip, N.Y., about 40 miles east of Citi Field, and went to college at Stony Brook, about 50 miles east of Citi Field. He is expected to pitch in front of at least 100 friends and family members. This will be the fourth big league start and appearance for Tropeano, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 2. He took the loss in his most recent start on Monday, when he gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over a career-high 6 2/3 innings as the Astros fell to the Texas Rangers, 4-3. Tropeano has never faced the Mets.

2B Jose Altuve’s lead in the American League batting race shrunk Saturday night, when he went 0-for-4 in the Astros’ 2-1 loss to the Mets. Altuve’s average fell from .342 to .340 (technically, .3399) while Detroit Tigers DH Victor Martinez went 1-for-2 to raise his average from .336 to .337 (technically, .3369). Manager Tom Lawless said he would play Altuve in Sunday’s season finale. If Altuve goes 0-for-4 again, his average would drop to .338 (technically, .3378), which means Martinez would win the batting title by going 1-for-2 again to lift his average to .3381. If Altuve goes 2-for-4 -- and he has 68 multihit games this season -- he would finish at .341 (technically, .3409), which would mean Martinez would have to go 4-for-4 to finish at .342 (technically, .3416).

CF Dexter Fowler, who was hit on the right wrist by a pitch Friday night, started Saturday night and went 2-for-4 while scoring the Astros’ lone run in their 2-1 loss to the Mets. Fowler has an eight-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .419 (13-for-31) to raise his overall average from .266 to .276. He also stole a base Saturday for the second straight game. Fowler has eight homers, 35 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 116 games this year.

RHP Samuel Deduno succeeded on the mound and at the plate during a spot start Saturday night. Deduno, who made his first start since June 14 and was pitching in place of shut down RHP Collin McHugh, allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four over four shutout innings in the Astros’ 2-1 loss to the Mets. Deduno also doubled in the third inning for his first career hit. He entered the night 0-for-5 with five strikeouts as a major leaguer. Deduno, whom the Astros claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 30, finishes the season 2-6 with a 4.47 ERA in 35 games (nine starts) between the two teams.