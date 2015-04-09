Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Presley accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Fresno and will report immediately. Presley was designated for assignment last week and cleared waivers. He had the option to select free agency, but that move would have resulted in the forfeiture of $1 million in guaranteed salary this season. Presley hit .244 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 89 games with Houston last season.

RHP Alex White was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno after clearing waivers. White was designated for assignment April 4 after failing to crack the 25-man roster exiting spring training. White posted a 15.75 ERA over three appearances during Grapefruit League action, allowing seven runs on eight hits and six walks in four innings.

RHP Brad Peacock (right hip surgery in October 2014) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday. He will throw multiple outings in the minors before rejoining the Astros.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer played catch Wednesday with a cover on the blister on his left index finger. Oberholtzer, placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, has not received clearance to grip all of his pitches without the bandage. His throwing session was designed to maintain arm strength while not causing friction on his fingertip.

RHP Will Harris worked a perfect ninth inning against the Indians and extended his streak of scoreless appearances to 17 (16 2/3 innings). Harris owns the fourth-longest active streak in the majors and the longest a right-hander. Southpaws Matt Thornton (27), Brett Cecil (22) and Mark Rzepczynski (20) own longer streaks.

RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) threw Wednesday and is scheduled to work a simulated game sometime in the following two days. Fields was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 after battling leg injuries throughout camp. Prior to his groin strain, Fields was slowed by left hamstring discomfort.

RHP Scott Feldman had a strong first outing of the season, allowing just one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings while recording five strikeouts. It marked his eighth consecutive quality start dating back to Aug. 20, 2014. Feldman has a 1.87 ERA during that span, with the eight consecutive quality starts representing the longest such stretch of his career.