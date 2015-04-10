Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski made his major league debut, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over four innings. He became the first Astros pitcher to make his major league debut at home since LHP Troy Patton on Aug. 25, 2007, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

INF/OF Jonathan Villar played two innings in center field after entering the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. It marked the first time in his career (146 games) that Villar played a position other than shortstop. He finished 0-for-2 in his first action this season.

RHP Brad Peacock was effective Thursday night in his first rehab start for Triple-A Fresno, throwing 4 2/3 no-hit innings against Las Vegas. He didn’t allow a run while walking five and striking out two. He exited after throwing 87 pitches, only 40 of them strikes. Peacock made one Grapefruit League appearance following offseason right hip surgery, and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He will build arm strength with multiple minor league appearances before rejoining the Astros.

SS Jed Lowrie broke up the Indians’ combined no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning, blasting a solo home run to left-center field off Indians LHP Nick Hagadone. It marked the first home run of the season for the Astros and the 17th for Lowrie in a Houston uniform. Lowrie belted 16 home runs over 97 games with the Astros in 2012.