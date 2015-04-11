FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 12, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Jake Marisnick drove in two of Houston’s first three runs batting from the No. 9 hole. He entered the game 0-for-4 in his first two starts. He is just the third Houston batter since 2000 to post at least three hits and two RBIs from the ninth spot in the order.

SS Jed Lowrie is not expected to provide the Astros with a ton of home runs this season, yet through four games he already has two, both of which have come in the last two games.

RHP Anthony Bass entered in relief of Holland and allowed one run in five innings of work. It was the longest relief appearance by a Texas pitcher since Scott Baker went 6 2/3 innings on June 26, 2014 vs. Detroit. Bass has allowed one run in seven innings of work.

LF Colby Rasmus hit his first home run as an Astro in the top of the ninth inning. He loves playing at the Rangers’ stadium. He now has six home runs in eight career games at Globe Life Park.

1B Chris Carter recorded his first hit of the season after going 0-for-11 in three games against the Cleveland Indians and 0-for-2 in his first at-bats against the Rangers. He is now hitting .067 on the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.