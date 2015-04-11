Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF Jake Marisnick drove in two of Houston’s first three runs batting from the No. 9 hole. He entered the game 0-for-4 in his first two starts. He is just the third Houston batter since 2000 to post at least three hits and two RBIs from the ninth spot in the order.

SS Jed Lowrie is not expected to provide the Astros with a ton of home runs this season, yet through four games he already has two, both of which have come in the last two games.

RHP Anthony Bass entered in relief of Holland and allowed one run in five innings of work. It was the longest relief appearance by a Texas pitcher since Scott Baker went 6 2/3 innings on June 26, 2014 vs. Detroit. Bass has allowed one run in seven innings of work.

LF Colby Rasmus hit his first home run as an Astro in the top of the ninth inning. He loves playing at the Rangers’ stadium. He now has six home runs in eight career games at Globe Life Park.

1B Chris Carter recorded his first hit of the season after going 0-for-11 in three games against the Cleveland Indians and 0-for-2 in his first at-bats against the Rangers. He is now hitting .067 on the season.