Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Marwin Gonzalez had a memorable night, both good and bad, in his first game of the season. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, but also had a costly throwing error in the first inning after being baited by Rangers baserunner Adrian Beltre as he rounded third base on a triple. Gonzalez’s poor throw allowed Beltre to score for a 1-0 Texas lead.

CF Jake Marisnick is doing plenty of damage from the No. 9 hole in this series. After going 1-for-3 on Saturday, he’s now 4-for-6 with a walk, a sacrifice bunt and two RBI in two games against the Rangers.

RHP Roberto Hernandez was charged with three unearned runs in the fifth inning and one in the first inning in taking the loss in his first start of the season. He allowed five hits and walked four batters, while throwing just 55 of his 92 pitches for strikes.

1B Chris Carter had a night to forget, going 0-for-4 at the plate with three strikeouts, plus a costly fielding error when he dropped an easy throw at first base with two outs in the fifth inning. The error on a throw from pitcher Joe Thatcher led to a run on the play and then two more runs when Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus singled.