Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings Sunday against Texas and did not allow a run in the first six. He has pitched at least seven innings in 11 of his past 13 starts.

1B Marwin Gonzalez is showing some power since getting his shot to play in the Texas series. He hit a home run in Saturday’s game and sent a double off the base of the right field wall Sunday. However, he finished 1-for-6 Sunday, leaving his season average at .300.

CF Jake Marisnick hit a two-run homer to left field off Rangers RHP Colby Lewis in the top of the second inning, his first of the season. He batted .545 (6-for-11) with a double, home run and four RBIs during the three-game series against Texas.

DH Evan Gattis was held out of the lineup for the first time Saturday after opening the season 0-for-15. Back in the lineup Sunday, he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, raising his whiff total to 12 (against one walk).

1B Chris Carter got the day off Sunday after striking out three times and making an error that led to three Rangers runs in Saturday’s game. Carter has one hit and eight strikeouts in 19 at-bats this season.

RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, pitching one inning and allowing one run on one walk. Fields is expected to pitch on consecutive days this week for Fresno and then could be close to a return to the Astros.