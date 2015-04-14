Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after tossing four scoreless innings of relief against the Athletics, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four. Wojciechowski was roughed up in his major league debut last week against the Cleveland Indians, surrendering four runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over four innings. He surrenders his spot in the rotation to RHP Brad Peacock.

RHP Brad Peacock will be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and will make his season debut against his former organization, the Oakland Athletics. Peacock was scheduled to make his second rehab start with Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, having landed on the DL on March 30 following offseason right hip surgery. Peacock was traded by Oakland to the Astros on Feb. 4, 2013 along with Chris Carter and Max Stassi in exchange for Jed Lowrie, who rejoined Houston during the offseason.

2B Jose Altuve hit his first home run on the season, a leadoff shot in the fourth inning against Athletics LHP Scott Kazmir. The home run was his first since Sept. 2, 2014, a span of 93 at-bats. Altuve improved to 11-for-22 in his career against Kazmir and posted his first three-hit game of 2015 after totaling a major-league-leading 24 three-hit games in 2014.

DH Evan Gattis snapped an 0-for-23 skid to open the season with a ninth-inning single off Athletics RHP Jesse Chavez. Gattis finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout, his major-league-leading 13th strikeout on the season.