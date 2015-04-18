Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and replaced RHP Brad Peacock on the active roster. Wojciechowski was optioned on Tuesday to make way for Peacock but never actually reported to the Grizzlies. He worked four innings of scoreless relief on Monday night against the Oakland Athletics after suffering a loss to the Cleveland Indians in the major league debut on April 9.

RHP Brad Peacock landed back on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain (retroactive to April 15). Peacock made his season debut Tuesday night, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings in a 4-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Peacock opened the season on the DL following offseason right hip surgery and made one rehab start with Triple-A Fresno.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single in the fifth inning. He is hitting .355 (11-for-31) dating to April 10. He also stole his fourth base on the season after entering the night tied for third in the American League in that category.

DH Evan Gattis recorded hits in consecutive at-bats in the same game for the first time this season, following his single in the first inning with a double in the fourth. The multi-hit game was Gattis’ first since Sept. 9, 2014 as a member of the Atlanta Braves and extended his hitting streak to four games. Gattis is batting .313 (5-for-16) during that span.