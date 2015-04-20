Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve legged out an infield single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games and finished 3-for-5 with a run scored. His eight-game streak was tied for fourth in the majors and Altuve improved to .385 (15-for-39) during his streak. He recorded his fourth multi-hit game and his second three-hit game on the season.

C Jason Castro went 1-for-4 with an infield single and an RBI, marking the first time this season he has recorded RBIs in consecutive games. He last accomplished that feat on Sept. 2-3, 2014, also against the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Scott Feldman earned his first win of the season, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks over six innings. Feldman has recorded nine quality starts in his last 10 outings dating to Aug. 20, 2014. The win over the Angels marks his first since April 6, 2014.

RHP Luke Gregerson pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his second save in as many chances this season. He has retired all six consecutive batters over his last two appearances.