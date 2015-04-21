Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski failed to get an out in the fifth inning, forcing the Astros to go to the bullpen early Monday. Wojciechowski allowed eight hits and four runs in four-plus innings but did not factor into the decision.

2B Jose Altuve saw his nine-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-4 in Seattle on Monday night. During the streak, Altuve hit .385 (15-for-39) with one homer and four RBIs.

RHP Collin McHugh, scheduled to be the Astros’ starter Tuesday night in Seattle, picked up right where he left off down the stretch of last season. He has allowed just one earned run in each of his two starts this season and has a 2-0 record and a 15/2 strikeout/walk ratio to show for it. Since Aug. 1, McHugh is 9-0 with an ERA just under 2.00.

RHP Will Harris has been efficient out of the bullpen this season, but he seemed to run out of gas Monday. Harris struck out the side in his first inning of work, mowing down Seattle’s top three hitters in the sixth, but he gave up two walks in the seventh. Harris, who has only allowed one hit this season, threw a season-high 33 pitches over 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday. His final batter saw three pitches hit the dirt in front of home plate.

LF Colby Rasmus gave the Astros a spark with a fifth-inning home run Monday. It marked the second home run of the season for Rasmus, who has averaged 21 home runs per year over the past three seasons.

3B Luis Valbuena homered twice Monday, giving him three in two games. He tagged a 1-0 pitch from Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma over the right field fence for a first-inning solo shot. He added a solo shot off RHP Danny Farquhar in the eighth, putting Houston ahead 6-5. Valbuena now has five home runs on the season. As a Cub last year, Valbuena hit a career-high 16 homers but didn’t collect his first one until April 26.