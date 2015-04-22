Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Collin McHugh (3-0) improved to 4-2 with a 4.06 ERA in six career starts against the Mariners. He has won his last three starts against the Mariners dating back to Sept. 9, 2014. During that span, he’s held Seattle’s number, with a 3.00 ERA spanning 21 innings.

CF Jake Marisnick is batting .406 (13-for-32) with six runs, two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs over his last 11 games. On Tuesday, he went 2-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, two runs and two RBIs. He scored Houston’s first run in the top of the third when he made a heads-up play and tagged on a sac fly to SS Brad Miller.

RP Chad Qualls recorded his first save of the season Tuesday by working a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He led the Astros in saves last season, with 19.

1B/DH Chris Carter went 1-for-3 with an RBI, run and two walks Tuesday to lift his season average to .089. Before Tuesday’s game, manager A.J. Hinch expressed confidence that Carter would turn it around, citing the 37 home runs he hit in 2014.

RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) could be called up after the Astros wrap up the Mariners series, but manager A.J. Hinch has yet to make an announcement.