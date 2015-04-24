Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Jonathan Villar was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday when the Astros activated RHP Josh Fields from the disabled list. In seven games for Houston this year, Villar went 1-for-13 with no RBIs and one stolen base.

RHP Josh Fields was activated from the disabled list Thursday after missing the start of the season due to a right groin strain. In five rehab appearances for Triple-A Fresno, he allowed two runs in six innings. Fields, 29, went 4-6 with four saves and a 4.45 ERA in 54 relief outings for Houston last year.