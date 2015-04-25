Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Jonathan Villar was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday, clearing a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Josh Fields, who came off the disabled list. Villar was batting .077 (1-for-13) with one stolen base and two walks in seven games. In 87 games last year, he hit .209 with seven home runs, 13 doubles, 27 RBIs and 17 steals. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Villar will play five positions at Triple-A -- shortstop, second base, third base, left field and center field -- and prepare for a super-utility role at the major-league level. “He’ll try to mimic what he would do in the big leagues as a bench player for us and have him be a candidate to come up if we want to go back to 12 pitchers,” Hinch said. “He can be a candidate at any position. If if we have an injury, we certainly want him to be a candidate at any position.”

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 27 games with a leadoff single in the fourth-inning Friday night against A’s LHP Scott Kazmir. Altuve’s streak is the longest in franchise history by an Astro against one team. Former Astro Lance Berkman held the previous mark of 21 games against the Rockies. For his career, Altuve is batting .350 with 10 doubles, three homers and 18 RBIs in 42 games against Oakland.

LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched nine shutout innings but got a no-decision Friday night in the Astros’ 5-4, 11-inning victory at Oakland. Keuchel allowed just two hits, both singles, struck out four and walked two. He lowered his ERA to 0.62 and had his 11th straight quality start dating to Aug. 15, 2014.

LF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) was out of the starting lineup Friday night when the Astros opened a three-game series at Oakland. “It’s a bummer when you can’t write his name in the lineup for his offense and his defense,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before the game. “He went from first to third in the ninth inning (Wednesday) in Seattle and came out of it a little sore. He kicked and screamed a little bit and wanted to play, but we’re going to err on the side of caution just to make sure because he’s valuable on both sides of the ball.” Hinch said he had planned to give Marisnick a scheduled day off Saturday. “He may get two days off in a row then he should be fine,” Hinch said.

RHP Josh Fields (right groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list, giving the Astros eight relievers. Fields, who had been on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Fresno since April 11, will initially be used in middle relief, Astros manager A. J. Hinch said before Houston opened a three-game series at Oakland. “Josh Fields is a real weapon in the pen at any time in the game,” Hinch said. “I told him he’d be used primarily as a bridge in the middle part of the game and then as he gets a couple outings under his belt, we could see him moving into a number of roles.”