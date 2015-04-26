Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 28 games on Saturday with a first-inning single off RHP Kendall Graveman. Altuve’s streak is the longest in franchise history by an Astro against any team. Altuve’s homer was his second of the season. He hammered Graveman’s 1-0 changeup over the left field fence in the top of the second inning of Houston’s 9-3 victory against the A‘s. “That’s good I guess,” Altuve said of his streak. “I don’t want to think about it. I just want to keep playing.”

RF George Springer hit his second home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot in the ninth inning of a 9-3 victory against Oakland. Springer went 2-for-5 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice. He has gone 4-for-11 with two doubles and a homer in the first two games of Houston’s three-game series against Oakland.

RHP Will Harris extended his streak of scoreless appearances to 23 Saturday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in a 9-3 victory against Oakland. He’s 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in seven appearances and nine innings this season. He allowed a hit and walked one Saturday but kept his streak alive, striking out INF/OF Mark Canha on three pitches to end the game.

Astros LF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) was out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against Oakland. “We’re hopeful for tomorrow, but if he needs another day, I am fine with that,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. Marisnick was hurt during Wednesday’s game in Seattle while running from first to third. He’s batting .350 with two doubles, one triple, one home run and six RBIs.

RHP Pat Neshek, who gave up two runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning Friday, has a team-high 5.87 ERA. He has allowed three home runs -- all to right-handed hitters -- in 7 2/3 innings in eight appearances “He hasn’t gotten away with too many mistakes,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “You want him to make better pitches, but I don’t make too much of it. He’s had stretches like this before.”

RHP Scott Feldman (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 9-3 victory against Oakland on Saturday. He struck out six, walked two and had his 10th quality start in his past 11 appearances dating to Aug. 20, 2014. Feldman blanked the A’s for the first six innings before giving up three runs in the seventh. In his previous start against Oakland on April 13, Feldman gave up eight run on 10 hits in an 11-1 loss. “Just tried to learn from my mistakes from the last time I face them,” Feldman said. “I needed to make a little bit more of an adjustment today. Kind of switched some things up.”

SS Jed Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in a victory Saturday against Oakland. Lowrie, who played his previous two seasons for the Athletics, also scored twice. He had his fifth multiple-hit game of the season. He’s batting .296 with three doubles, three homers and nine RBIs.

RHP Josh Fields made his 2015 debut for the Astros on Saturday, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a 9-3 victory against Oakland. Fields (right groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. “It’s nice to have him back,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “When he comes out of the pen the first pitch is 96, the second pitch is 97. I think everybody in the dugout has a big smile on their face. Having him back is a real weapon.”