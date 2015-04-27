Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski gave up five runs on five hits over four innings Sunday and got a no-decision in Houston’s 7-6 victory against Oakland. Wojciechowski struck out four and walked two in his third career major-league start. The start was Wojciechowski’s first against Oakland, but he pitched four scoreless innings of relief vs. the A’s on April 13 in an 8-1 loss.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 29 games Sunday with a first-inning single off LHP Drew Pomeranz. Altuve’s streak is the longest in Astros history against one team. Altuve’s streak is the second longest against the A’s in their franchise history, two games behind Luke Appling’s 31-game streak from June 17, 1939, to Sept. 12, 1940. Altuve went 2-for-5, scored two runs and raised his average to .321. He’s batting .376 during his streak against the A‘s.

OF Jake Marisnick (leg soreness) returned to the starting lineup Sunday in center field against Oakland after missing two games and played a huge part in the Astros’ 7-6 victory. Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, scored three runs and stole two bases. With the Astros trailing 6-5 entering the top of the ninth, he ignited a two-run with a leadoff single. Marisnick and 2B Jose Altuve pulled off a double-steal with one out, and they both scored on DH Evan Gattis’ double. “When we’re on (base) we can do a lot of stuff out there and make some things happen,” Marisnick said. Marisnick is batting a team-high .364 with three doubles, three homers nine RBIs and six steals.

DH/OF Evan Gattis went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs Sunday in Houston’s 7-6 comeback victory against Oakland. Gattis had a two-run single in the third inning then hammered a two-run double in the top of the ninth, giving the Astros a 7-6 lead. Gattis, who came to the Astros from Atlanta in an offseason trade, entered the game batting .136 with one RBI. “I‘m so happy for him, proud of him to keep his cool in that situation,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He wants to do so well. He’s been grinding through a really rough few weeks and so a lot of guys in there are pretty happy for him that he was the guy that tomahawks a ball that’s almost over his head for the game winner.”