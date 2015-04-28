Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was demoted to Triple-A Fresno. ”We need to (get) Wojo back on track,‘’ manager A.J. Hinch said. Wojciechowski was 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA in four games, three of which were starts.

OF L.J. Hoes was recalled from Triple-A Fresno after getting off to a hot start. Hoes is hitting .418 with nine doubles and 12 RBIs. ”He’s swinging the bat very well,‘’ manager A.J. Hinch said.

DH Evan Gattis was out of the lineup with the team playing in a National League park. Manager A.J. Hinch said it was tough to fill out the lineup card without Gattis. “Especially after yesterday,‘’ Hinch said. ”He’s one of the best weapons we have.‘’ Gattis was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and delivered a two-run, bases-loaded double in the ninth inning of Sunday’s win over the A‘s, which gave the Astros a three-game sweep. Gattis could see some action in left field during the Padres series.

SS Jed Lowrie exited Monday’s game early with a right hand injury. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday in Houston. Before leaving, Lowrie went 2-for-3, with a homer, double and walk.