Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Jonathan Villar was called up from Triple-A Fresno. Villar will see some time in the middle of the infield with SS Jed Lowrie going on the DL with a thumb injury.

RHP Collin McHugh still has an active winning streak of 10 games after earning a no-decision Monday. That is the longest in the majors. McHugh impressed Padres manager Bud Black in his six innings of work. “He had a deceptive slider and a good hook early in the game,” Black said.

SS Marwin Gonzalez is expected to be the main fill in for Jed Lowrie now that Lowrie has gone on the DL with a thumb injury. Gonzalez is hitting .286 with the majority of his plate appearances coming against right-handed pitching.

SS Jed Lowrie (torn right thumb ligament) was placed on the DL a manager A.J. Hinch said he is going to miss a significant amount of time. He’s not expected back until after the All-Star break.