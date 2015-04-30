Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve was 2-for-4 Wednesday with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. That extended his hitting streak to eight straight games (17-for-39) -- one shy of his longest hitting streak this season.

LHP Dallas Keuchel’s 0.73 ERA through his first five starts is the lowest ERA in Astros history through a pitcher’s first five starts in a season. The Astros have won 10 straight games started by Keuchel -- also a franchise record. His 12 straight quality starts dating back to last Aug. 15 is the longest by an Astro since Wandy Rodriguez’s 13 straight quality starts in 2010.

CF Jake Marisnick extended his hitting streak to seven straight games (11-for-23). He scored after doubling to lead off the third inning Wednesday -- the hit ending the streak of six straight strikeouts to open the game by Padres RHP Andrew Cashner. Marisnick finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

RHP Samuel Deduno apparently will start Friday night’s game against the Mariners in Houston. The Astros have not officially named a starting pitcher for Friday. But Deduno (0-0, 2.89 earned run average) is the leading candidate after not pitching Wednesday in San Diego.