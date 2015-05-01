Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Kevin Chapman was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, and he will provide the Astros an extra arm in the bullpen. Chapman is 1-2 with a 3.27 ERA over nine games with the Grizzlies, posting 12 strikeouts against three walks in 11 innings. He will be the third southpaw in the Houston bullpen, joining Tony Sipp and Joe Thatcher.

OF L.J. Hoes was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Mariners on Thursday. Hoes, recalled on Monday, was 0-for-1 in two games. He entered as a pinch runner Wednesday and scored on a ninth-inning single by 2B Jose Altuve. He was batting .418 with nine doubles, 12 RBIs and a 1.076 OPS with the Grizzlies prior to his recall.

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a run and the game-winning RBI via a walk-off single in the 10th inning. He recorded his eighth consecutive multi-hit game, the longest such streak for the Astros since Billy Hatcher had a nine-game run in 1987. Jesus Alou also had a nine-game multi-hit streak in 1969. Altuve has a nine-game hitting streak.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister on left index finger) was hit hard Thursday in his first rehab start. Pitching for Triple-A Fresno, he allowed seven runs on seven hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Oberholtzer has been sidelined since the start of the season.

RHP Scott Feldman pitched a season-high seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts against Seattle. He allowed four baserunners in his first inning and just six over his final six innings, retiring 10 of 11 batters during one stretch. It marked his fourth quality start in five outings this season and 11th in 12 dating to Aug. 20, 2014.

SS Jed Lowrie will undergo thumb surgery Friday. Lowrie, batting .300/.432/.567 with four homers and 10 RBIs, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb Monday night against the San Diego Padres and is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks.