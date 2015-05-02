Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to a season-long 10 games and recorded his ninth consecutive multi-hit game by going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Altuve tied the franchise record for consecutive multi-hit games, a mark set by Jesus Alou in 1969 and matched by Billy Hatcher in 1987. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano was the last major leaguer with nine consecutive multi-hit games, doing so for the Yankees in 2012.

CF Jake Marisnick extended his hitting streak to nine games by finishing 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in the second inning, his third on the season. Marisnick is batting .448 (13-for-29) during his hitting streak, and his nine stolen bases are tied with teammate Jose Altuve for the American League lead.

DH Evan Gattis hit his third home run on the season and his second in his last four games, a two-run shot off Mariners LHP Roenis Elias in the first inning. Gattis has 10 RBIs over his last six games, including consecutive multi-RBI games for the first time this season.

RHP Samuel Deduno made his first start of the season, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings. Deduno, who normally serves as the long reliever out of the bullpen, made his second career start with the Astros, the first coming on Sept. 27, 2014 at the Mets.