Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a three-run home run in the fourth inning off Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker. However, Altuve went hitless in his four remaining plate appearances, snapping his streak of multi-hit games at a club-record-tying nine games.

RHP Collin McHugh won his 11th consecutive game on Saturday, which is the longest active winning streak in the majors. The streak is the longest by a Houston pitcher since RHP Wade Miller won a franchise record 12 consecutive decisions from April 7-Sept. 21, 2002. McHugh allowed four runs on six hits (including four home runs) and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.

CF Jake Marisnick extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his RBI single in the second inning. Marisnick added a single in the fifth to finish 2-for-4. He is hitting .455 (15-for-33) over the course of his streak.

SS EnriqueHernandez made his first start at the position Saturday night and the fourth of his major-league career. Hernandez extended his streak of errorless play at short to 35 consecutive innings and now has 12 assists. Hernandez, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Oklahoma City, came from the Miami Marlins in a seven-player trade in December.

C Hank Conger recorded his first multi-hit game of the season and his first three-hit game since May 11, 2014 against the Toronto Blue Jays while with the Los Angeles Angels. His home run in the seventh inning, his second on the season, was the first of his career from the right side of the plate.