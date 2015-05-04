Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-3 with a walk, snapping his hitting streak at 11 games. Altuve had his run of multi-hit games snapped at nine on Saturday night and saw his average drop to .361, second in the American League.

CF Jake Marisnick extended his hitting streak to a career-long 11 games with a single in the first inning and finished 1-for-4. Marisnick is batting .432 (16-for-37) over the course of his streak.

DH Evan Gattis recorded his fourth career multi-homer game, including the game-winning shot off Mariners RHP Carson Smith in the eighth.

RHP Roberto Hernandez had his string of quality starts snapped at three after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout over six innings on Sunday against the Mariners. Hernandez had allowed exactly three earned runs and one walk in each of his three previous starts, working at least six innings in each outing.