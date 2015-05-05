Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve was named American League Co-Player of the Week, along with Oakland OF Josh Reddick, after hitting .467 the week of April 27-May 3. “I‘m really happy,” said Altuve, who received the award for the first time in his career. “I was happy to get on base, help my team. If you do good, people expect a lot out of you.” Added manager A.J. Hinch on Altuve: “He’s not a secret around the league anymore.”

RF George Springer made a spectacular catch the last time the Astros faced the Rangers in the 11th inning of Houston’s April 12 game in Arlington to rob Ranger Leonys Martin of a grand slam that would have ended the game. “Just doing my job,” Springer said when reminded of the play. The Astros went on to win 6-4 in 14 innings.

LHP Dallas Keuchel, Monday night’s starter, was named American League Pitcher of the Month prior to the game. Keuchel went 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA in five starts. “Any time Dallas Keuchel comes to the mound, our team has a ton of confidence,” said manager A.J. Hinch. “We believe in him. He’s not always going to be perfect. He’s been close to it his first five (starts). It’s a nice day when he’s pitching.”

RHP Chad Qualls suffered the loss Monday after he came in for LHP Dallas Keuchel. Qualls pitched the ninth inning and allowed one run on two hits.

RHP Scott Feldman will look to win his third straight decision when he faces his former team Tuesday. Feldman (2-2), , who played for Texas from 2005-2012, has allowed seven runs over 19 2/3 innings in his last three starts after opening the year 0-2.