Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Kevin Chapman made his second appearance of the season, entering in relief of RHP Scott Feldman to open the fourth inning. Chapman worked a career-long three innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with a career-high four strikeouts.

RF George Springer was removed from the game after crashing into the wall following his catch to close the top of the seventh inning. Springer was evaluated for a concussion after the game and his condition was listed as day-to-day.

3B Luis Valbuena smacked a solo home run off Rangers LHP Wandy Rodriguez in the first inning, a389-foot blast into the right-field seats. That marked his seventh home run, a total that leads all American League third basemen. Valbuena did not hit his seventh home run last season until his 90th game with the Chicago Cubs.

C Jason Castro extended his hitting streak to a season-high six game with a double in the second inning. Castro has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games, a streak that includes 10 hits and three walks.