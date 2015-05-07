Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Preston Tucker will join the Astros from Triple-A Fresno Thursday in Los Angeles. The Astros will make a roster move to allow Tucker to join the 40-man roster. Tucker, 24, hit .320/.378/.650 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 25 games for Fresno this season. He has no major league experience.

RF George Springer, who crashed into the wall while making a catch Tuesday, was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Wednesday. The Astros were uncertain about the severity of his head injury.

RHP Will Harris gave up a home run to the Rangers’ Carlos Peguero in the seventh inning, which snapped his 26-game, 28.2-inning scoreless streak. The streak dated back to Aug. 19 last season.

C Jason Castro’s double in the eighth inning extended his hitting streak to seven games. Four of his seven hits during that streak have been doubles.

PH Hank Conger entered the game in the seventh inning for OF Jake Marisnick and then took over in left field. It was his first appearance in the major leagues as an outfielder.

1B Chris Carter hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to go with three other home runs in the last 13 games. He started the season without a home run in the first 14 games.