Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Preston Tucker was called up from Triple-A Fresno and started Thursday’s game against the Angels, making his major league debut. The Astros needed outfield help after RF George Springer was put on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Wednesday. Tucker went 1 for 3 with a walk, including an RBI single in the ninth off Angels closer Huston Street that tied the game in an eventual 3-2 win. “It’s pretty exciting,” Tucker said. “I was trying to be aggressive and put the bat on the ball. I wasn’t trying to think about the situation, I was trying to have a good approach and put a good swing on it. It worked out in my favor.”

2B Jose Altuve snapped an 0-for-9 streak with a leadoff single in the first inning Thursday against the Angels. Despite the recent hitless streak, his 41 hits still lead the American League, and put him on a pace for 229. He led the majors with 225 hits last season.

LHP Bret Oberholtzer could join the starting rotation next week. He hasn’t pitched in the majors this season, dealing with a blister on his finger, but threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts Wednesday for Triple-A Fresno.

RHP Collin McHugh gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in 7 1/3 innings, striking out seven, getting a no-decision. Though he didn’t get the victory, his streak of winning 11 consecutive decisions remained intact. He hasn’t suffered a loss in his last 16 starts, the last loss coming July 27 of last year against the Marlins.

2B Ronald Torreyes was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for OF Preston Tucker. Torreyes, 22, hit .200/.211/.214 with no homers and five RBIs in 19 games for Triple-A Fresno this season. He has no major league experience.

RHP Roberto Hernandez will start Friday against the Angels. Hernandez is coming off a no-decision in his last start, when he gave up five runs (four earned) in six innings of a 7-6 win over Seattle. He is 0-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 14 career games (10 starts) against the Angels.