Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was called up from Triple-A Fresno to replace RHP Luke Gregerson on the roster. Wojciechowski began the season in the starting rotation but has been sent down twice. He is 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA in four games (three starts) with the big club.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Saturday against the Angels. Keuchel, who was named the American League pitcher of the month for April, has given up just four runs in his six starts. He is 5-1 with a 4.53 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against the Angels, including a victory earlier this season.

RHP Roberto Hernandez gave up two runs and six hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Angels on Friday, but was tagged with the loss because Angels starter Jered Weaver threw a six-hit shutout. The Angels scored their only two runs of the game against Hernandez using a hit-and-run single, a sacrifice fly and a two-out RBI single. “They created their own inning to score themselves, otherwise, we’re talking about how well Roberto threw,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Roberto was good, made pitches and kept us in the game.”

RHP Luke Gregerson was placed on the family medical emergency list, meaning he’ll be inactive for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days. With Gregerson unavailable, the Astros likely will use Chad Qualls in a save situation.