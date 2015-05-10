Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve hit his fourth home run of the season Saturday night, his first game in which he did serve as a leadoff hitter this year. Altuve finished 1-for-3, hit his solo homer, walked once and struck out once. The American League’s defending batting champion has hit safely in 15 of his past 18 games. During that span, Altuve is batting .387 (29-for-75) with three home runs, seven doubles and 17 RBIs.

LHP Dallas Keuchel survived a rocky first inning on Saturday night against the Angels to remain unbeaten this year. Keuchel allowed two runs, three hits and two walks but retired eight consecutive batters and 11 of the 13 through the fifth inning. The left-hander’s ERA increased from 0.80 to 1.39 but still leads the major leagues in that category.

DH Evan Gattis has not gotten a hit in his past 13 at-bats after Saturday night. Gattis went 0-for-3, struck out twice and drew a walk. Nevertheless, Gattis has three doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs in his last 15 games.

RHP Scott Feldman hopes to get his first win in two weeks when he faces the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. In his past two starts, Feldman has allowed eight earned runs, 17 hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 10 innings. The right-hander lasted only three innings in his last start, a 7-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Feldman posted his last victory on April 25 against the Oakland Athletics.

1B Chris Carter continued his recent power surge Saturday night. Carter pounded a two-run homer in the top of the second inning before finishing 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. After starting the season with just one RBI in his first 14 games, Carter amassed five home runs and 11 RBIs in his next 16. Carter also has reached base in 12 of his last 17 games.