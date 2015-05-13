Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA in four games, including three starts, with the Astros this season.

LHP Kevin Chapman was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after Tuesday night’s 8-1 Astros loss to the Giants. Chapman struck out three, walked two and allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and will make his first start of the season Wednesday against the Giants. He missed part of spring training and the first 33 games of the season while dealing with a left index finger blister.

OF George Springer is expected to rejoin the club Wednesday as long as he is cleared through his concussion protocol after his final rehab start at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Springer has been on the seven-day concussion disabled list after running into a wall against Texas on May 6.

OF Robbie Grossman was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after Tuesday night’s 8-1 Astros loss to the Giants. He got a start in left field and went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .143.

RHP Collin McHugh’s 11-game winning streak -- which was the longest active run in the major leagues -- ended with a thud Tuesday when he surrendered seven runs, (only three on them earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. The streak dated back to Aug. 12, 2014, and covered 15 starts. He was one win shy of tying the franchise record, 12-game streaks set by RHP Wade Miller (2002) and RHP Mark Portugal (1993).

SS Carlos Correa was promoted to Triple-A Fresno on Sunday after batting .385 (45-for-117) with seven home runs, 32 RBIs, 15 doubles, 15 stolen bases and a 1.185 OPS in his 29 games for Double-A Corpus Christi this season. The 20-year-old Correa, who was the Astros’ first-round pick in 2012, is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball.

RHP Luke Gregerson returned from being inactive for three days after being placed on the family medical emergency list. Gregerson has a 2.57 ERA in his first year as a big league closer. He has seven saves, 11 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings.